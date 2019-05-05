Lights, Camera, Action! A Creative Storytime will beging at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Children and their families are invited to explore literature through creative drama in this special afternoon storytime. This month’s program will feature the books "Rupert Can Dance" and "Pete the Cat-Cool Cat Boogie" and will include a fun craft.

For information on this or any of the Fort Smith Public Library’s programs or events, call (479)783-0229 or visit the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.