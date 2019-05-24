Below is a list of movies playing in Fort Smith. Show times and information are available at www.amctheatres.com and www.malco.com.

Opening Today

Aladdin in 3D — A good-natured street urchin competes against a power-obsessed Grand Vizier for a magic lamp that has the ability to make one's deepest wishes become reality in director Guy Ritchie's new live-action remake. Stars Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomis Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Jordan A. Nash and Nasim Pedrad. (PG)

Booksmart — Two brainy high school students realized they could have played more and concentrated less on homework. Stars Kaitylyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jessica Williams, Jason Sudeikus, Lisa Kudrwo, Willl Forte and Molly Gordon. (R)

Brightburn — Elizabeth Banks, Daivd Denman and Jackson A. Dunn star in this new film about a child who crash-lands on Earth. Instead of being viewed as a type of safe superhero, the young individual is looked upon with fear and frowns. Also stars Jennifer Holland and Abraham Clinkscales. (R)

Now Playing

A Dog's Journey — Various humans unwittingly help a dog realize the meaning of his own existence through the years in this new film, which stars Dennis Quaid, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Josh Gad, Henry Lau, Ian Chen and Kenneth Liu. (PG)

Avengers: Endgame — Captain America, Iron Man and other heroes who survived the fallout of "Infinity War" regroup for a second shot at taking down the evil Thanos. Stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo. (PG-13).

How to Train Your Dragon — Hiccup learns that Toothless isn't the only dragon in the area. (PG)

The Hustle — Tired of being taken advantage of by men, two women (Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson) up their antics as scam artists in Chris Addison's new comedy. The duo hope to get a bit of revenge on males who are less than honest. Co-stars Tim Blake Nelson and Alex Sharp. (PG-13)

The Intruder — A young married couple (Meagan Good, Michael Ealy) is confronted by an assertive man (Dennis Quaid) who claims he owns their land in director Deon Taylor's new thriller. The man sold the couple their new house, but he refuses to give up the property. (PG-13)

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum — Following the killing of a member of the international assassin's guild, skilled assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) flees from hit men and women. Wick also learns that there is a $14 million price tag on his head. Halle Betrry, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Anjelica Huston and Mark Decascos co-star. (R)

Little — Regina Hall, Marasai Martin, Issa Rae and Justin Hartley star in director-writer Tim Gordon's latest film, which finds a woman being transformed to her younger self. Tracee Ellis Ross, Tone Bell, Tucker Meek and JD McCrary co-star. (PG-13)

Pokemon Detective Pikachu — When a boy finds an intelligent, speaking Pikachu, the world of Pokemon becomes completely unpredictable. Pikachu's mission is to become a successful detective. Stars Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe and Bill Nighy. (PG)

Poms — Diane Keaton, Pam Grier, Jacki Weaver, Rhea Perlman, Celia Weston and Carol Sutton star in this new comedy from director Zara Hayes. Several retired women decide to form a cheer squad and prove the naysayers wrong. (PG-13)

The Sun is Also a Star — A teenager falls in love during one of her family's most trying times in this new film from director Ry Russo-Young. Stars Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton, Keong Sim, Faith Logan, Gbenga Akinnagbe. (PG-13)

UglyDolls — These free-spirited Ugly Dolls go face to face with what makes them different, and they have the chance to learn what it means to be different and struggle to be accepted and loved by others. Features the voices of Kelley Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monae, Pitbull and Wanda Sykes. (PG)

Wonder Park — June is a girl with a wild imagination who watches an amusement park come to life. (PG)