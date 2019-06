A 25th anniversary screening of "Forrest Gump" will be 3 p.m. June 23 and at 7 p.m. June 25 at the Malco Cinema 12, 1200 Waldron Road. The film stars Tom Hanks in an Oscar-winning role, as well as Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Sally Field and Mykelti Williamson.

Tickets are $13.50 and can be purchased at the theater and at Malco.com. Visit FathomEvents.com for information.