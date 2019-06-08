The Donald W. Reynolds Cancer support House will host a free community Cancer Survivor Celebration Family Event from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at Alma Aquatic Park, 731 City Park Road, to commemorate National Cancer Survivors Day.

Admission to the event is free, but passes are required. Passes are available at Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St. in Fort Smith. The Support House is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

This local event is part of a worldwide celebration coordinated by the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation. National Cancer Survivors Day was June 2.

“Come see how life after cancer is more than just surviving. It’s about living well. And that’s something to celebrate,” Amy Willadsen, NCSD coordinator for the Reynolds Cancer Support House, says in a news release. “You will find our community’s National Cancer Survivors Day celebration filled with joy, hope, camaraderie and compassion as we acknowledge our community’s cancer survivors. We will also recognize the contributions of their families, friends, and health-care providers and raise awareness of the ongoing challenges faced by cancer survivors today.”

Major advances in cancer prevention, early detection and treatment have resulted in longer survival, the release continues. However, a cancer diagnosis can leave a host of problems in its wake. Physical, financial, and emotional hardships often persist for years after diagnosis and treatment. Survivors must contend with rapidly rising drug costs, inadequate insurance coverage, difficulty finding or keeping employment, and a lack of understanding from family and friends.

“Despite the numerous obstacles people face, cancer survivors live full, active lives and are an inspiration to all of us,” Willadsen continues. “It’s time for our community to stand with them and help find ways to lessen the burdens a cancer diagnosis brings.”