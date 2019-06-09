Moffett school officials are seeking book donations to help rebuild its library collection after recent flooding. New and gently used books will be accepted.

Books can be shipped to P.O. Box 180, Moffett, OK 74946. Book donations will also be accepted at Bookish: An Indie Shop for Folks Who Read, 115 N. 10th St. in Fort Smith; Roland Family Dental & Braces, 307 Ray Fine Blvd. in Roland; the Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St.; or Crawson Corp., 110872 S. 4760 Road in Muldrow.

For information or other drop-off locations, call (479) 629-6014.