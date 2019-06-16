A special musical performance involving an Alfred Hitchcock movie classic and orchestral music from "Avatar," "The Dark Knight," "Back to the Future" and more are predicted to be among the high points of the Fort Smith Symphony's upcoming season.

That prediction was made by John Jeter, music director for the Fort Smith Symphony, who is banking on the symphony's 2019-20 season to be "every bit as or impressive" than previous season schedules. Set to take place at the ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center, the concerts that will be offered will have variety without straying too far from the symphony's long-running mission of playing and preserving classic pieces of music, he said.

"For our Nov. 2 concert, the program will be 'The Sounds of Hollywood,' and that will feature mostly contemporary material," Jeter said. "We'll be doing music from 'Avatar,' 'Back to the Future,' 'Interstellar' and 'Inception,' and music that is heard in the 'Star Trek' movies."

This concert will comprise a unique listening experience for patrons, he said.

"It will allow us to perform music from composers we haven't performed before, like Danny Elfman," Jeter said. "For some reason or another, we haven't had the opportunity to perform certain composers' work before — there's only so many concerts we have in a season. This is our chance."

Symphony members are poised to provide Bernard Hermann's score during their April 25 concert, which will involve a screening of Alfred Hitchcock's movie, "North By Northwest," Jeter said. Released in 1959 and starring Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint and James Mason, the movie will be seen on a large screen while the film music is played by the symphony, he said.

"We also looked at scheduling; we usually have a concert in October, but for the new season, we moved it to November," Jeter said. "And we normally have a concert in May, but that concert has been bumped up to April 2020.

"We asked feedback from the community and we think that moving these concerts around to new dates will help people with their scheduling," Jeter added. "We think this will be easier for everyone."

Following is a list of the Fort Smith Symphony's 2019-20 season concerts:

• "The Sounds of Joy" — 3 p.m. Sept. 8. The season-opening performance is scheduled to include Beethoven's "Symphony No. 7," Wagner's "Siegfried Idyll" and Mozart's "Piano Concerto No. 20, D minor, K. 466" and will feature pianist Drew Peterson as the guest artist.

• "The Sounds of Hollywood" — 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2. The program will include music from the films "Avatar," "Batman," "The Dark Knight" and "Back to the Future," as well as music from the "Star Trek" movies and more.

• "The Sounds of Christmas" — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker," Anderson's "Sleigh Ride" and numerous holiday classics and pops selections are planned for the evening. Area musician Don Bailey will be among the featured performers.

• "The Sounds of Power" — 7:30 p.m. March 7. The symphony's fourth concert of the season will focus on Prokofiev's "Symphony No. 5 in B-flat major," Reuter's "Where Eagles Fly" and "Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue." The latter will feature guest artist Maxim Lando (piano).

• "The Sounds of Hitchcock" — 7:30 p.m. April 25. The concert will include a screening of the film, "North By Northwest," with the Fort Smith Symphony providing the musical score, which was originally created by Bernard Hermann.

"We have been seeing a lot of people renewing season tickets, and we have been experiencing new people buying subscription tickets; that's been nice," Jeter said. "People like what we're doing."

Becky Yates, business manager for the Fort Smith Symphony, agreed.

"We are opening with one of my personal favorite symphonies, Beethoven's No. 7, and closing with one of my favorite classic movies, 'North By Northwest,'" she said. "I can't wait to start another season."

Season tickets range from $110 to $135 for students and $160 to $210 for adults and can be purchased by calling (479) 452-7575 and at FortSmithSymphony.org. Individual concert tickets will become available beginning Aug. 1, Jeter said.

"It's remarkable that there's an abundance of live music happening in Fort Smith; people really want to hear live music here," he said. "And we keep hearing from people, 'The Symphony is getting better and better.' That is always encouraging — that so many people are excited about the Fort Smith Symphony and the new season."