Owen and Delena (Elmore) Smith of Huntington celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 20, 2019. They were married in Echo on June 20, 1969, by the Rev. George Garrett.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith have operated a feed ingredient business for approximately 30 years.

They have two children, Ryan Smith and his wife Alta of Greenwood and Andrea Jansen and her husband Alex of Fort Smith; and they have been blessed with four beautiful grandchildren.

The couple plans to celebrate their anniversary by taking a weekend trip to Branson, Mo.