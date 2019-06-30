James and Diane Hudson of Roland celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on June 26, 2019. They were married on June 26, 1989.

James and Diane met in the spring of 1988 through mutual friends. James was temporarily working in Fort Smith at the time as an Army recruiter. Diane was leaving a friend’s house as James was walking in. They greeted each other as they passed by and then they both turned around to get a second glance. That look sparked a mutual interest. They both inquired about the other to their mutual friend and the rest is history. They dated just shy of a year and chose to marry on James' birthday.

Mr. and Mrs. Hudson are now both retired and spend their time servicing their church, traveling and enjoying the company of their family and friends.

The couple shares six children, Shundia Hudson, Tricia Lewis and Cindy Greene, all of Pine Bluff, April Brock of Fort Smith, Dante Triplett-Johnson of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Brittany Hudson of Oklahoma City. They also have 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.