It's not as mercilessly dark as "Avengers: Infinity War" and its level of quality falls short of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," but "Captain Marvel" still harbors superhero-like strength as movie.

Starring the Oscar-winning Brie Larson ("Room," "Kong Skull Island") as the title character, Carol Danvers, who quite possibly is the mightiest Avenger hero in the current Marvel Cinematic Universe (sorry, Thor and Hulk), the 21st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film series is crammed full of joyous, mostly family friendly moments with enough room for several tense, will-they-or-won't-they moments.

And the movie looks and sounds fantastic on the newly released DVD version of the PG-13 film. "Captain Marvel," which also is available in Bluray and 4K formats, sparkles with color, making the film's best CGI moments (an early raid of another planet at dawn; Carol trying to destroy seemingly limitless technology before gaining her ability to fly, emit lightning-like blasts from her hand and single-handedly take down an army) glow with character.

The sound on the "Captain Marvel" DVD also is a near-flawless offering, with dialogue and music heard clearly. The sound effects, which range from the blasts from otherworldly weapons to the engine roars of military jets and highly advanced spacecrafts, almost always impress.

Mostly set in 1995, "Captain Marvel" serves as an origin film for Larson's character, who winds up on Earth after being abducted by the shadow-loving, shape-shifting aliens known as Skrulls. After Carol narrowly escapes, she encounters a younger, slightly less confident version of S.H.E.I.L.D. agent Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), and from there the Air-Force-pilot-turned-powerful-hero embarks on a mission to discover her true identity and stop every villain that crosses her fiery path.

As good as Larson is and as great as Jackson is in frame after frame, it's actually Austrailia-born actor Ben Mendelsohn ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story") who steals the bulk of the acting thunder in "Captain Marvel." Mendelsohn unquestionably is fantastic as Talos, the fierce leader the Skrulls. Jude Law, Lashana Lynch, Annette Bening, Gemma Chan, Clark Gregg, Djimon Hounsou and child actor Akira Akbar comprise an excellent supporting cast, helping elevate the film.

And then there's the cat whose character is Goose, who no doubt is named after the Anthony Edwards character in 1986's "Top Gun." Goose purs, stares at Carol and Nick and just wants to be part of the newly formed team. Just be warned: Goose isn't declawed, and he has a strange, well, we'll just call it a strange appetite.

Final grade: A-