The Fort Smith Public Library Endowment Trust will host a special evening with author Anita Paddock from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Main Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Author of the popular true crime novels "Blind Rage" and "Closing Time," Paddock's new true crime release is "Cold Blooded," the true story of the murder of four people in the Arkansas River Bottoms.

All of Paddock’s books are about murders committed in and around her hometown of Van Buren. In all those cases, she had some connection with the victims, and sometimes with those who were convicted for the crimes. The author will discuss the book and the writing process beginning at 7 p.m. Copies of "Cold Blooded" will be available for sale and signing. Refreshments will be served.

Paddock will also appear at the Miller Branch Library, 8701 S. 28th St. from 2-4 p.m. July 22 for an additional book signing event.

For information on this or any of the Fort Smith Public Library’s free programs, call (479) 783-0229 or visit the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.