Girl Scouts — Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas and Girl Scouts of the USA recently introduced 42 new badges exclusively for girls in grades K–12 that will allow them to make their own choices about how they want to experience and influence the world.

The badges enhance the organization’s existing girl-led programming, offering girls everything from adventuring in the snow or mountains to learning how to use coding to solve problems they care about, according to a news release.

Among the 42 new offerings are Outdoor High Adventure badges that feature two distinct activity options, letting girls choose how they want to earn each badge. In addition to existing badge offerings, girls in grades 6–12 can now pursue:

• Nine Cybersecurity badges, through which girls learn about the inner workings of computer technology and cybersecurity and apply concepts of safety and protection to the technology they use every day. Activities range from decrypting and encrypting messages, to learning proper protection methods for devices, to exploring real-world hacking scenarios.

• Three Space Science badges, through which girls explore topics such as the universe and their place in it, properties of light, and inspiring careers in space science.

• Think Like a Citizen Scientist, a Girl Scout Leadership Journey during which girls participate in interactive activities to practice observation techniques; collect data; and share their findings with real-world scientists through an online network. As with all of Girl Scouts’ Leadership Journeys, girls use their newly honed skills to take action on a community issue of their choosing.

To prepare girls in grades 6–12 to pursue computer science careers, Girl Scouts will launch the organization’s first Cyber Challenge events in select areas this fall. At these events, which will take place Oct. 19, girls will learn crucial cybersecurity skills by completing challenges such as running traceroutes and identifying phishing schemes.

The new programming for girls in grades K–12 includes:

• 12 Outdoor High Adventure badges, designed for girls to explore nature and experience exciting outdoor adventures like backpacking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, rock climbing, and tree climbing—giving them the confidence to support one another, take healthy risks, and spend dedicated time in nature. These are the first Girl Scout badges that members can earn by choosing one of two self-directed paths.

• 18 Coding for Good badges, which not only teach girls the basics of coding but also detail how every stage of the coding process provides girls with opportunities to use their skills for good. Girls will learn about algorithms through age-appropriate, creative activities, such as coding positive memes to spread a message about a cause they care about, designing a digital game to educate people about an issue, and developing an app to promote healthy habits. Every Coding for Good badge includes a plugged-in and unplugged version, so that all girls can learn the foundations of coding, regardless of their access to technology.

“At Girl Scouts, we’ve committed to put 2.5 million girls through the STEM pipeline by 2025,” says Girl Scouts — Diamonds President and CEO Dawn Prasifka says in the release. “This year’s new programming and badges is just one of the ways we’re contributing to that goal.”

“Not only are we offering girls new experiences through programming and badgework, but we’re working with industry leaders in the areas that interest today’s girl the most, which we hope will give them an advantage when they become tomorrow’s leaders,” Prasifka says.

Girl Scouts — Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas serves more than 7,900 girls and 3,600 volunteers. The council encompasses all counties in Arkansas except Crittenden, includes Adair, LeFlore and Sequoyah counties in Oklahoma as well as Bowie and Cass counties in Texas. Girl Scouts — Diamonds is a United Way partner agency. To join, volunteer or donate, visit www.girlscoutsdiamonds.org.