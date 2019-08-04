Longtime Fort Smith resident and award-winning journalist Robert Parson will make a special appearance at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., from 4–6 p.m. Thursday to promote and sign copies his new book, "Greater Than a Tourist: Fort Smith." The book highlights the National Historic Site, area museums, annual events and other notable places and items in the region. Copies will be available for sale and signing at this open-house style event.

For information on this or any of the Fort Smith Public Library’s free programs, call (479) 783-0229 or visit the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.