Parrot Island Waterpark, 7300 Zero St. in Fort Smith, will host "Splash for Cash" today, benefitting the Junior League of Fort Smith. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, 20% of admission prices will be donated to the Junior League. When purchasing tichets at the front gate, tell a Parrot Island ticket agent you are there for the fundraiser, show them the event picture on your phone or print off the event picture and hand it to the agent.

For information, visit the Junior League of Fort Smith Facebook page.