A block party-style gathering with food, music and tours of a Fort Smith nonprofit's new digs is on the horizon.

The United Way of Fort Smith Area will host its 2019 Campaign Kick-Off and New Office Open House from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at 120 N. 13th St. The all-ages block party will feature entertainment by area singer/actress Gabrielle Gore, a cookout, guest speakers, games, building tours and more.

"We are excited to be able to block off the street and have a big block party," said Eddie Lee Herndon, United Way president. "We will have hot dogs and hamburgers, games like cornhole. It will be fun."

A student of Muldrow High School and an active participant in the Community School of the Arts in Fort Smith, Gore has worked with the Tulsa Opera and the Fort Smith Symphony. She also has received five National Youth Arts awards from New York, according to promotional materials from the United Way.

"Gabrielle Gore is an outstanding talent who will perform for us," Herndon said.

Tours of United Way's new building will be 4-5 p.m. and will be a big part of the day's festivities, said Carrie Terry, community initiatives coordinator for United Way.

"We're getting landscaping done and we're expecting a lot of people," she said. "Our new building is about double the size of where we were before — it's 5,400 square feet now.

"We have a volunteer center in there now, and we have an actual board room for meetings," Terry added. "It's going to be great."

Herndon agreed.

"It's a one-story building and it has more room," he said. "There's an intern center for interns and students who want to volunteer and work, and other space. We are excited to be able to give tours of the new building during the block party."

The upcoming block party also kicks off United Way's annual financial campaign. Each year, United Way supporters raise money via a "pacesetter company" campaign to help kick-off the effort to fund United Way's 32 community partner agencies.

"This year, we have a record number of Pacesetters — 37 companies are participating in the campaign," Herndon said. "Our goal was to have $950,000 raised in August, so we will announce the total we achieved with the Pacesetter campaign at our kick-off/block party.

"We've set a lofty goal this year," he added. "We have set a goal to raise $2 million. That is where we would like to be at the end of the year, when the campaign wraps up."

Herndon called United Way's 32 partner agencies "blessings" in their respective communities.

"These partner agencies that work every day in the areas ... to help others from birth to the end of life in our six-county footprint," he said. "Our agencies have wonderful, wholesome programs that are both proactive and reactive in nature. We work everyday to produce great students, we work with great nutrition programs and help people get equipped for high school and beyond.

"United Way supports and works with senior citizens, and we work to help people get back on their feet in their jobs and bring stability to their families," Herndon added.

United Way officials and volunteers are still raising money to help the victims of the recent flooding, he said.

"Over 500 families were greatly affected by the water, and we are continuing to work through the long-term recovery to help those individuals rebuild and get back into their homes," Herndon said. "We've raised about $270,000 so far, and we need to raise all the money we can get to help those people."

Those wishing to donate to the flood drive can call (479) 782-1311 or mail a check designated 'Flood 2019' to United Way of Fort Smith Area, 120 N. 13th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901. Donations also can be made by texting "flood2019" to 91999, Herndon said.

More information can be found by visiting UnitedWayFortSmith.org and the United Way of Fort Smith Facebook page.

"It's been a trying time and a rewarding time for our community," Herndon said of recent events in the area. "It's been tragic to see the flood and all the devastation, but on the other side, it's almost overwhelming to see the generosity of the community.

"Companies, churches, schools and others have raised money and donated food," he added. "We just live in a wonderful place."