Children's games, hot dogs, prizes, S.W.A.T. Team demonstrations and "Meet the New Pawfficer" sessions soon will help comprise one fun, family friendly time, promised one Fort Smith Police Department official.

The annual Fort Smith National Night Out event will be 5-8 p.m. Oct. 1 at Harry E. Kelley Park, 121 Riverfront Drive, and the free, all-ages event will include children's activities, various giveaways and more, said Robyn Shoptaw, a crime prevention officer with the Fort Smith Police Department.

"We will have our new Pawfficer kitten with us, so there will be a room set up where people can meet the Pawfficer,' she said before laughing. "He is definitely full of himself — he lives with me — and he is a handful, but he's good."

A partnership that involves several area agencies and estimated to gather more than 500 area residents and visitors, National Night Out also will feature K-9 unit demonstrations and an appearance by McGruff the Crime Dog, as well as displays by Fort Smith Police and Fire departments, EMS departments, the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office, the Arkansas State Police and others, Shoptaw said.

"There will be multiple information booths from different places around the community, like the Crisis Center," she said. "There will be a lot of information for families and children set up at National Night Out.

"We'll be offering a child ID event, that way if a parent wants to get their child fingerprinted, we'll have that available for them," Shoptaw added.

Representatives from KISR 93.7 FM and La Raza 92.3 FM will be present and broadcasting live from the event, she said. A bounce-around house will be set up for children, and tentative plans call for the possible inclusion of an obstacle course, Shoptaw said.

"National Night Out is always a fun event," said Tim Hearn, Fort Smith EMS executive director. "Most of the time when police, fire and EMS get together, a tragedy has occurred or someone is seriously injured or ill.

"Most of the time we don't get to mingle with the Fort Smith Fire Department and the Fort Smith Police Department," he added. "This event gets us together as a team with our community and it exposes children and adults to our great partnership, along with learning about our organizations. We are proud to be a part of this event."

The Fort Smith National Night Out event has been happening "for several years now," said Shoptaw. Like the other ones held across the country, the Fort Smith event was designed to build relationships between law enforcement, first responders and community members, she said.

"The good thing is, we are setting up all of our resources so people can come visit with us and see these resources that are available for them," Shoptaw said. "It's a great opportunity for the kids to relate to law enforcement in a one-on-one way. This way, they can get to know us and see what we have to offer."

Those seeking more information can visit the National Night Out Facebook page.

"It's a really fun night for everyone," Shoptaw said. "The children can play in the cars and play with the equipment, and they can get some valuable information on resources."