Church of God 7th Day plans 'Worship at the Park' on Saturday

The Church Of God 7th day invites the public to the ''Worship At The Park'' event from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Ben Geren Regional Park, 7200 Zero St. in Fort Smith. Activities music, food and more is planned. The slogan for the day will be "Jesus our faithful friend."

The event will be in English and Spanish, and a translator will be available. For information, call Israel Rodriguez Jr. at (479) 561-2482.

Rena Road Baptist to host 'Sermon in Song'

Rena Road Baptist Church, 512 Rena Road in Van Buren, will host a Sermon in Song at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Bluegrass Gospel Group Common Thread will be leading the singing and praise. Some guest singers will be coming as well.

A potluck luncheon will be provided following the singing. Visitors are welcome to bring their favorite dish, but the church will be providing the meal. For information, email r2bc97@gmail.com.

Religion Notes is published each Friday as a free public service. All items must reach the Times Record, Central Mall, 5111 Rogers Ave., by noon Tuesday of the week the item is to be published. Photographs submitted cannot be returned but may be picked up at the office the week after they are published. Photographs will be kept for six months. The street address of the church and the name and phone number of a contact person must accompany each item submitted, or it will not be published. Email submissions to mtaylor@swtimes.com.