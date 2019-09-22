Walking tours of the Belle Grove Historic District in Fort Smith will be Sept. 28-29, Oct. 12 and Oct. 20. Tours begin at 4 p.m. at the Clayton House, 514 N. Sixth St., and are $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for children ages 6-17. Tours on Sept. 28 and Oct. 12 will be along Fifth and Sixth streets, and tours Sept. 29 and Oct. 20 will be of Seventh and Eighth Streets.

The tours are subject to change because of weather or special events. For updates, check the Fort Smith Heritage Foundation's Facebook page or call (479) 783-3000 for updates.