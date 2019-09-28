Ten minutes before Grammy Award winner Zach Williams steps onto a concert stage, several emotions start to play Hopscotch inside his head.

When asked if he gets nervous before each concert, the singer-songwriter and former Arkansas resident laughed before quickly composing himself.

"Oh yeah, I'm nervous, excited, trying to remember the words to all my songs — everything is going on in my head at that moment," said a laughing Williams during a recent telephone interview. "I'm usually warming up backstage, going through the first song in my head, right before we go out there in front of an audience."

Next month, Williams will bring part of his Rescue Story Tour to his old stomping grounds — Jonesboro. The family friendly concert will begin at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the First National Bank Arena, 217 Olympic Drive in Jonesboro, and will feature an opening act in the form of musician/worship leader Josh Baldwin.

The event will include the appearances of familiar songs and brand-new material, promised Williams, who sings and plays acoustic guitar and harmonica and currently lives in Franklin, Tennessee. He hopes the Jonesboro concert will please his fans while winning over some new followers.

"With this new tour, there will be a bunch of new music," Williams said in an excited tone. "My new record, 'Rescue Story,' comes out Oct. 4, and we'll be playing the whole new record at the Jonesboro show, in addition to playing the songs people have grown to love hearing.

"Sound-wise, I'm still who I am, but I've had a chance to stop and reflect on where I've been and where I'm going," he added. "The new music reflects on a lot — where I was 20 years ago when I first got into music — things like that."

One who calls Christian artists Petra and Russ Taff and secular bands Bad Company and Lynyrd Skynyrd musical influences, Williams first made waves on the Christian music scene as the singer of Brothers of Grace before opting for a solo-career path in 2016. He released his hit album, "Chain Breaker," and its accompanying — and equally popular — radio singles in early 2017, gaining fans and critical acclaim.

The "Chain Breaker" single hit the No. 1 spot on the Hot Christian Songs Chart. The mid-tempo track became a Top 10 fixture on Christian music radio stations such as Air 1 and K-Love, as well.

Other well-received songs from Williams' hands include "Old Church Choir" "Fear is a Liar," "Survivor," "Rescue Story" and "To the Table." He also appeared on the song, "The First Christmas," a collaboration with the band, Tenth Avenue North.

For Williams, it's relatively easy to stay grounded in his faith. He said he struggles "like everyone else," but the peace he feels via his faith eases most of life's tensions.

"It's interesting to reflect upon so many things in life, like how I grew up in church and then ran away from church before returning to my faith," Williams said. "It's like God was always there with me, even when I was running from church and I didn't know he was with me at that time.

"And I feel blessed now to be able to do this — to share my music and faith with people," he added. "I try to be honest with people with my music. Most of us have similar stories, so there's always that bond between us."