“Once Upon a Time in Arkansas,” an original digital series from the Arkansas Educational Television Network that will explore the state’s folklore, will premiere at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at facebook.com/aetntv.

“Once Upon a Time in Arkansas” delves into Arkansas’s unique catalogue of folklore — a blend of sharecropper storytelling, myths of the Wild West and tall tales from deep in the hollers of the Ozarks — that has been handed down for generations. The series takes a creative look at some of the more powerful stories to find out just what a tale needs to have a lasting impact.

New episodes will be posted each Thursday on AETN’s Facebook page, and the segments will air on AETN the Monday following the premiere during the 9 p.m. hour after “Escape to the Chateau.” Additionally, a special compilation episode will air on AETN Halloween night, Oct. 31, at 10 p.m.

Episodes of “Once Upon a Time in Arkansas” will feature:

“The White River Monster” — A Jacksonport State Park ranger and an amateur monster hunter share the evolving story of the “Devil Fish” that has appeared four or more times since the Civil War. This episode shows why the town has accepted and celebrated the monster and why it is important to them.

“The Legacy of King Crowley” — A Jonesboro magician and the director of the Museum of Discovery help uncover the unlikely beginning of one of the biggest attractions in Little Rock’s River Market. Viewers will learn about the visionary Arkansan, Bernie Babcock, and her unlikely archeological discovery on Crowley’s Ridge.

“Dexter Harding’s Sawdust Bridge” — A volunteer museum bosun and a representative of the city of Pine Bluff help dig up a ghost story predating the Civil War. This episode examines one of the City’s founders, Dexter Harding, his sawmill and how a silly superstition had a serious impact on the fledgling city.

“Will Rogers Fights for England” — A University of Central Arkansas history professor and an Oklahoma music enthusiast discuss the incendiary “food riots” in England, Arkansas, in January 1931. They explain how international celebrity Will Rogers led the charge against Washington to raise money to help the starving farmers.

“The Gurdon Light” — Older Gurdon townsfolk tell the story of the Gurdon Light, while viewers follow a young thrill-seeker in his journey to see the phenomenon for himself. This episode explores the power local lore has on small communities and why it is important to keep telling the stories, even in the face of science and reason.

The premiere episode, “The White River Monster,” will also be featured at the Hot Springs International Horror Film Festival Friday, Sept. 27, at 5:55 p.m. at the Historic Central Theater, 1008 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Ticket information is available at hotspringshorrorfilmfestival.com.

“Once Upon a Time in Arkansas” is available as an Arkansas History and creative writing classroom supplement for educators through AETN PBS LearningMedia. The AETN PBS LearningMedia platform allows all educators (PreK, K-12, homeschool, educational cooperatives, and parents) the ability to reimagine classroom learning, transform their teaching, and creatively engage students. The “Once Upon a Time in Arkansas” gallery and curriculum, along with other AETN contributed content, can be found at aetn.pbslearningmedia.org. Additional information about the series is available at aetn.org/onceuponatimeinarkansas.