The Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St. in Fort Smith, plans several special events during October in addition to its regular programs.

Skin Care for the Cancer Patient. 2-4 p.m. Oct. 8. Free skin care class for women in active cancer treatment. Class will cover changes to hair and skin from cancer treatment. Free Mary Kay skin care kit for participants. Presented by Debbie Hocott. Space is limited, and reservation is required. Call (479) 782-6302.

Information on Lymphedema. Noon Oct. 15. Presented by Chris Capehart, Lymphatic Therapist, Mercy-Fort Smith. Lymphedema is localized swelling, typically in arms and legs. While lymphedema has many causes, it is a common side effect of cancer treatment, particularly to breast cancer survivors who have had breast surgery. Lymphedema can be painful and life-altering, this session will provide practical ways to manage and cope with it. Lunch provided by Panera Bakery Café. Seating is Limited; call (479) 782-6302 to RSVP.

The Reynolds Cancer Support House provides cost-free, non-medical support services to cancer patients and their families. For information, call (479)782-6302 or 1-800-262-9917.