I’m glad I’m not a black cat during this Fall. It’s been scary enough around the country! Black masks everywhere. There’s enough fear already going on. With covid-19 I’m guessing we won’t be handing out much candy at home this year or having games on the square. The Old Woman thinks everyone has gained extra weight with all the quarantines and that “no candy” might be a great idea!
In the Old Couple’s childhoods kids went from house to house and looked forward to homemade treats: popcorn balls, candied apples and cookies. Things definitely changed through the years. The Old Woman had come up with some Fall celebration of her own a few years ago. She loaded up pumpkins and paints then headed to her granddaughter’s garage or back porch. She set up paints of different colors, a few props, some ideas of subject matter and off she and her granddaughter went painting up a storm. Her daughter displayed the finished products in the house or on the front porch along with their fall decorations. They sometimes painted an extra pumpkin for the grand baby to have. (It would be a couple of years before that kid could help with pumpkin painting.)
The Old Man joined in with his own ideas of fall celebrations. A few years ago the Old Couple had given one daughter a small bat house, but this year the Old Man had built a bat house for his daughter who lives in Nashville. It can hold hundreds of bats. The reasoning for this large bat house was to thin down the mosquitoes. Nashville is having a bumper crop this year. This may fit into the fall atmosphere if the bats move in on time. Eerie lights may help, but who knows if the bats will like this city dwelling. Living in the country we have bats coming to our trees even trying to get in double pane windows, so the Old Man decided not to promote more of these dwellers at our house! We already fit right into the season.
The Old Couple’s family won’t give up on costumes -party or no party. Their jobs still are having contests and small groups of friends are showing off their creative ideas! They share the costumes on FB for all to see. I don’t know where they get all their creativity!! The Old Man already has a long beard, and the Old Woman wears flowing clothes. They don’t really need to buy costumes anymore.
With all the wildlife around we don’t need battery operated creatures. The Old Woman squeals with spiders, snakes, armadillos, mice, tarantulas, and scorpions!! Now I try to do my part to add to the season by hiding behind doors or at the tops of stairways,but I’m careful not to frighten the old couple too much! We try to have as much fun as possible, and we have some laughs along the way! The fall holiday won’t be canceled . It will just look a little different in 2020. There are some drive-by trunk or treats. And I’m sure families will have their own celebrations.
We do hope everyone has a safe happy time this fall however you may celebrate! At least, it will be a popular time to wear a black mask! And everyone definitely has a mask or two laying around!!
