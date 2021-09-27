The Batesville Pioneers suffered another set back on Friday night on the gridiron.
The Pioneers gave up 20 first half points to Nettleton in a 26-7 loss on the road in the 5A-East conference-opener.
Raiders quarterback Cameron Scarlett threw for three touchdowns and ran for a score in the win over Batesville, which marked the first time the Pioneers haven’t won a game in the month of September since head coach Dave King can remember.
“It was disappointing,” King said. “I thought our defense played well against the run particularly, but it is a reoccurring story. Basically, it is our inability to run the football and giving up the big passing plays on defense.”
On Nettleton’s first drive of the game, Batesville’s defense put the Raiders in a third-and-long situation, but the Pioneers were whistled for two consecutive off-sides penalties, which resulted in a first down. Eventually, Nettleton scored on the drive for a 6-0 lead.
Following the ensuing kickoff, the Pioneers were whistled for a hold on a 15-yard gain and on the next play, the targeted receiver for Batesville stumbled for an incompletion.
“That’s kind of the story of where we are at,” King said.”I have told the guys that we have to keep practicing hard like we have been. The kids have a good attitude and their work ethic has been good in practice. It is not any fun being 0-4 and 0-1 in conference. At the end of the day, though, you have to hang together and support your teammates. There are two things you can control, one is your attitude and the other is your effort. We have to keep giving those and keep going to the post, that’s the only answer.”
Running back Sam Gates, defensive back Jack Lanier and defensive lineman Jacob Easter were singled out by King as doing what needs to be done to be successful. He also mentioned the play of the defensive line.
“All of the guys up front played pretty good,” King said.”We have to cut down those big plays we are giving up. Everything works in unison, so if we can generate some drives offensively, it won’t put our defense in a bad posture.”
Nettleton (4-0, 1-0) held Batesville’s running game in check somewhat.
“We are not that big on the offensive line and we have only one starter back from last year,” King said. “Some of it is that we have played good competition, but we are not real big. We have to get back our physicalness. We haven’t gained our confidence offensively this year. Football is a game where you have to make plays and when your number is called, you have to get excited and want the ball thrown to you.”
Batesville (0-4, 0-1) did score on a six-yard pass from quarterback Jay Storlie to tightend Boston Hall in the third quarter to cut the Nettleton lead to 20-7.
After the Pioneers held defensively, Batesville offense drove the ball down the field to the Nettleton 10, but a fumble on a handoff caused a turnover and halted a potential scoring drive.
“We just have to keep our heads up,” King said. “A lot of what it is, is getting everybody on the same page offensively. We have to stay away from those silly penalties. Defensively, I thought we looked really good against a big, physical team against their run.”
Batesville turns its attention to Paragould, who will be coming to town winless on the season at 0-3 and 0-1. Paragould dropped a 35-6 decision to Valley View last Friday night.
“We need a win,” King said. “Traditionally, Paragould has always been physical up front on both sides of the ball. Batesville has always brought out the best in their kids and they really get after it. They have struggled some this year, but the biggest thing that concerns me is fixing us. To do that, we have to execute on offense and know what our job is when we come off the ball and execute. We have to stay away from silly penalties and on defense, eliminate the big play. If we do that we will be okay. Now, that is a tall order, obviously, because we haven’t done that yet.”
Game time Friday is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Stuttgart 21, Southside 18
For the majority of the game, it looked like the Southside Southerners were going beat visiting Stuttgart
Ricebirds, until the final three minutes of the game.
Stuttgart’s Tymre Coppins scored on a 3-yard run with 3:09 left to give the Ricebirds a come-from-behind 21-18 win in the 2-4A conference opener.
“We feel like that was one we should have won,” Southside head coach Brian Reardon said. “I was proud of our effort, but we made a few mistakes on our execution.”
Stuttgart was the heavy favorite coming into the game ranked fourth overall in Class 4A, while Southside ranked 42 out of 48 teams.
“We knew this was a game we had to win,” Stuttgart head coach Josh Price said.”That was probably the best game that our receivers had blocking so far this year. Our backs and quarterback did a great job running the ball, but we knew Southside would be tough on their home field.”
Southside defensive back Savion Hall intercepted a Coppins’ pass to stop the Ricebirds opening drive of the game. Southside put together a 14-play drive that ended with Stuttgart’s Cameron Harper blocking a punt.
Cedric Hawkins took the next handoff from Coppins and scored on a 31-yard run for Stuttgart with 2:13 to play in the first quarter. Quarterback Landen Haas directed a drive that looked to be stalling at the Southerners own 40, but a 58-yard completion from Haas to tightend Alex Cooper set up a one-yard touchdown run from Haas. The extra point was fumbled and Stuttgart (3-1,1-0) held a slim 7-6 advantage.
On the Ricebirds next drive, Hawkins broke free for a 41-yard touchdown that was called back by a holding penalty. Stuttgart eventually turned the ball over on downs.
The Southerners converted another fourth down play inside Stuttgart territory, but a fumbled snap for a 13-yard loss took Southside out of scoring position. Harper blocked his second punt for Stuttgart, but the fumbled the ball back to Southside at the Southerners 8 with 19 seconds to play in the first half.
On the second play of the third quarter, Haas found Tyler Jones open for a 73-yard touchdown strike to put Southside in front 12-7 after the try for 2-points failed.
“We played hard and made plays that kept us in the ball game,” Reardon said. “We felt like we matched up physically pretty well with them. It was a moral victory, but we aren’t satisfied with that.”
After Stuttgart turned the ball over on downs, the running of Southsides’ Jacob Dunne and Seth Case set up a one-yard touchdown run from Haas with three minutes to play in the third quarter. Again, the 2-point conversion failed, leaving the Southerners in front 18-7.
Bryson Duncan recovered a pooch kickoff for Southside at the Stuttgart 27, but turned the ball over on downs with two incomplete passes.
“When we got the pooch kick, I though if we could punch it in there it would have been up by three scores and they would have to start passing,” Reardon said. “We messed up on third down and that stopped the who thing. It was frustrating.”
From that took Stuttgart seven plays to reach the endzone, with Coppins passing to Hawkins on a screen for a 29-yard touchdown to close the Southside lead to 18-13 with 10:51 to play in the game.
Southside (2-2, 0-1) punted successfully for the first time after three plays and Stuttgart survived three major penalties on a 17-play drive that saw an 18-yard completion and lateral to Hawkins for a first down. Another 18-yard gain on a pass from Coppins to Kyndrick Hawkins set up Coppins diving across the goal line for the game-winning score.
Friday night, the Southerners take to the road in the 2-4A to Clinton
“We feel like we match up with them so well that it is kind of like playing ourselves,” Reardon said. “They are big and strong up front and their quarterback match up well with us. It is a football town and it is going to be a big game for us. Our goal is to win the conference and make the playoffs. We still have a shot at the conference title, but we have to take care of Clinton. I believe that we have a good team.”
Cave City 48, Blytheville 21
The Cave City Cavemen are undefeated in the early stages of the 3-4A conference at 3-1 overall and 1-0 after decimating the Blytheville Chickasaws 48-21 on the road Friday night.
“We have a few bumps and bruises, but it is nothing we can’t handle,” Cave City head coach Danny Brustrom said.”They came out and played a physical style of game, but we were able to jump on them early.”
Cave City wasted no time in scoring on its first possession of the game when Bryce Walling bulldozed his way into the endzone on a five-yard touchdown run with 7:53 left in the first quarter.
The Cavemen held Blytheville to a punt after four plays after the ensuing kickoff, but the Chickasaws got a long roll that accumulated to a 70-yard kick. Cave City tried a double-hand off and fumbled the ball. Blytheville scooped up the loose ball and scored to tie the game 7-7.
Cave City came right back and quarterback Jacob Moore tossed a 29-yard touchdown pass to Eli Taylor to make it 14-7 midway through the first quarter. The Cavemen recovered a high snap on a Blytheville punt to get the ball deep in Chickasaw territory. However, a few plays later, Cave City fumbled the ball over at the goal line.
On the very next play for Blytheville, Maddox Mooreland intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown, but the score was called back for a block in the back penalty by Cave City.
Mooreland picked off another pass on the next Blytheville play and scored from 32-yards out to make it a 21-7 Cavemen lead.
As the second quarter began, Cave City forced another Blytheville fumble and Parker Davis scored on a 25-yard cath on a pass from Moore to put the Cavemen up 28-7. On the kickoff, the Chickasaws fumbled the ball to Cave City and two plays later, Taylor scored on an 18-yard run.
Before the end of the first half, Mooreland intercepted his second Blytheville pass and was on the receiving end of a 24-yard pass from Moore for a commanding 42-7 lead. The Cavemen subbed in some underclassmen before the end of the first half and Blytheville scored on a long screen play to cut the lead to 42-13.
With seven minutes to play in the third quarter, Jacob ones scored to make it a 48-13 lead and invoke the mercy-rule. Blytheville scored later in the fourth period.
As a team, Cave City ran the ball 39 times for 245 yards and four touchdowns. Through the air, Moore was 10-of-13 for 195 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Taylor rushed 14 times for 105 yards and two scores, while Walling had 10 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown and Jones ran for a score. Mooreland caught four passes for 81 yards and a touchdown, Davis had a catch for a 25-yard catch for a score and Taylor caught three passes for 32 yards.
Defensively for Cave City, Austin Bailey has six solo tackles in his first start of the season. Three of his tackles were for lost yardage. Mooreland had five solo tackles and two interceptions, Jones had three tackles for lost yardage and Dayton Korkis had three tackles, one sack and three hits for lost yards.
Now that the first league win is under their belts, looming this Friday night is Rivercrest at home.
“They are really a good team and surprised me on how bad they whipped Pocahontas last week,” Brustrom said. “We are going to have to keep the ball away from them. We should be healthy going into the game.”
Rivercrest comes to Cave City 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference after trouncing Pocahontas 61-41.
“We have been working on a game-play this week to contain them and it is going to take execution,” Brustrom said. “The thing I like about it is, we are playing them at home. This is a big game for us and I believe we have a shot to beat them.
Newport 21, Melbourne 20
The Melbourne Bearkatz suffered a heatbreaking one-point loss at Newport on Friday night, 21-20.
The Bearkatz are now 3-2 and 0-1 and on Friday they will host Salem.
Melbourne football is under the direction of first-year head coach Casey Mooreland. Game time Friday is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
