RUSSELLVILLE — On Tuesday, the Great American Conference announced the results of its 2021 men’s golf preseason poll. Arkansas Tech topped the balloting after receiving seven first-place votes from the league’s head coaches.
The Wonder Boys enter the spring ranked No. 11 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll. They feature the tandem of Andre and Francois Jacobs, both of whom earned GCAA Ping All-American honors in 2020. Shawn Tsai and Austin Gean, two 2019 All-Americans, also return.
Henderson State garnered three first-place votes and took second in the poll. The Reddies bring back Nick Shapiro, who carded three top-10 results in his shortened 2019-20 season, Stuart Krog also produced three top-10 finishes a season ago.
Southwestern Oklahoma State placed third in the voting. Kason Cook, a 2020 GCAA Ping All-Region honoree returns after posting three top-10 finishes in his six 2019-20 starts. He earned the medalist honor at the Missouri Southern Invitational. Gregor Weck tied for third at the NSU Men’s Classic and ninth at the Rattler Invitational.
Southern Arkansas finished fourth, followed by Harding. With Brendan Little and Roman Timmerman, the Muleriders joined Arkansas Tech as the only two GAC teams with multiple 2020 GCAA Ping All-Region performers. Timmerman won at the GAC Preview and the Arkansas Collegiate. Little tied for second at the Houston Classic and tied for sixth at the Arkansas Collegiate.
Southern Nazarene took sixth, followed closely by Southeastern Oklahoma State and Oklahoma Baptist. The Savage Storm called on an alum, Gipper Sullivan, to take over as head coach. Arkansas-Monticello and Northwestern Oklahoma State rounded out the poll.
Five schools – Arkansas Tech, Arkansas-Monticello, Harding, Southern Arkansas and Southern Nazarene will begin play on Monday at the Houston Classic, hosted by the Crimson Storm. The GAC Championship will take place from April 18-20 from the Hot Springs Country Club.
