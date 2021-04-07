A Heber Springs resident is dead after a vehicle struck three motorcyclists on Arkansas 56 in the Violet Hill area of Izard County Tuesday afternoon.
According to a fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police, Michael Morris, 47, of Heber Springs was traveling east on Arkansas 56 driving a 1978 Harley Davidson, when Phillip Gillihan, 30, of Melbourne, crossed the centerline in a 2006 Dodge vehicle striking Morris and two other motorcyclists. Gilihan and the two motorcyclists: Dwayne Woods, 65, of Denver, Colorado and John Milton, 62, of Heber Springs; were injured and transported to hospitals in Little Rock and Memphis.Weather conditions were clear, road conditions were dry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.