Hobert Cleon Williams passed away on Friday, December 18, at age 80. He is survived by his wife Grace Williams of Heber Springs, sons Charles (Amanda) and Mark, two grandsons Ben and Charles, younger sister Wilba Williams Thompson. Preceded in death by older brother Billy Earl Williams.
Cleon grew up in Arkansas and Texas. With a history of hard work including paper boy and lawn mower starting at age 6, he eventually graduated high school in Crossett, Arkansas, and completed pre-dental coursework at Arkansas A&M (currently University of Arkansas at Monticello). From there he went on to dental school at Washington University in St. Louis. In that city he met Grace, originally from Hutchinson, Kansas, and shortly after his 1965 graduation they wed.
The U.S. Navy then whisked him and his bride off to Waukegan, Illinois, where they both worked while surviving northern winter. After digging out of the snow, they returned south to Heber Springs, Arkansas, and together built a successful dental practice from the ground up. It was there that they also established a family of two sons and enjoyed the great outdoors together – near and far. They continued that tradition with their grandchildren.
In addition to serving his community as a dentist for 35 years, Cleon enjoyed and excelled at photography. He was also a champion at two major hobbies. The whole family and friends crewed on his winning sailboat, the Orion. For the past 18 years his passion was the Single Action Shooting Society. As Ozark Outlaw and Ozark Red, he and wife Grace won several state and regional championships. Through his hobbies and travels he made countless friends.
He was a lifetime member of the Church of Christ.
Due to Cleon’s wishes early in his illness, the family is not accepting food or visitors. In lieu of that, please donate to the Church of Christ on Pine Street in Heber Springs, or to Breakin’ Bread Ministries, P.O. Box 717, Heber Springs, AR 72543-0717
