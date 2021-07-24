Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values this afternoon and Monday afternoon are expected to range from 105 to 110. * WHERE...Portions of central, eastern, north central, southeast, southwest and western Arkansas. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory today, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory Monday, from noon to 7 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will contribute to dangerous heat stress conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&