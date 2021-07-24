Indiana has $3.98
billion cash reserveState Auditor Tera Klutz, CPA announced this month that Indiana closed the 2021 fiscal year with reserves of $3.9 billion.
“Indiana is poised to make an excess reserve transfer of $1.1 billion, which will be split between retirement funding and a refundable income tax credit for Hoosier taxpayers,” Klutz said.
Auditor Klutz credits strong fiscal leadership and teamwork for how Indiana was able to financially navigate through the national pandemic and economic uncertainty while ensuring a reasonable state reserve.
“Because of our continued fiscal discipline and thriving economy, these tax dollars will go back where they belong – with Hoosier taxpayers,” State Rep. Sean Eberhart said. ‘Our duty to serve Hoosiers across the state is always a top priority, and this announcement underscores that commitment.”
– Staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.