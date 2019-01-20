Don and I are closing this chapter of our life to begin a new chapter. Thus the journey begins. A journey cannot begin without taking the first step. We have taken the first step of faith. We have made an offer on a house just outside Cabot. We have several people interested in the farm. So the journey has begun. A journey of life. You know though, I could not make this journey without Jesus. I shudder to think what it would be like without Him. Praying for weeks and waiting for an answer is what we have been doing. Although sometimes not too patiently. In His time, He laid on our heart what we need to do. Which is to move closer to our children. With our Savior’s guidance and if we listen, the journey will be wonderful. Which brings me to this,how is your journey with your Lord and Savior?

What is your journey with Jesus? Have you taken the first step on your journey with Him? Do you know Jesus as your Savior? If you know Jesus, are you walking and talking with Him so your journey will be smooth? Jesus saves. Jesus is also in the prayer answering business. Don and I can be witnesses to that. Don has another chance at life. I cannot imagine going through life without Jesus. Thank you, Jesus, for saving my sinful soul. Without You, I would be a tossed about ship in rough waters with no direction or purpose. Yes, sometimes my seas are rough. With my Lord in charge, I have direction and purpose. Thank you, Jesus.

Don’t you want to have that assurance that Jesus will be with you today in you’re Heavenly journey as opposed to Satan beside you on your journey to hell? You have only two real choices in this world that will be the end result of your life, Heaven or hell. These choices are eternal. Where will you spend eternity? The choice is yours and only yours. No one else can do it for you. My choice is eternity in Heaven. Come join me in Heaven where we can worship our Lord and see our saved family again. Amen God Bless

Matthew 13:42-43 They will throw them into the blazing furnace, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth. Then the righteous will shine like the sun in the kingdom of their Father. Whoever has ears, let them hear. NEV

