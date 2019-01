Wanda is our Pet of the Week! She is a very sweet Terrier mix. Wanda is 1 year old and weighs about 30 pounds. She is very friendly, she loves dogs, cats and people. Can you give Wanda a forever home? She would make a great family addition! Come and meet her!

Wish List:

Paper Towels

Bleach

Lysol Wipes

Hand Sanitizer