The Booneville Lion’s Club recently made a $600 donation to the Boys & Girls Club of South Logan County to sponsor a Chess Club.

With a desire to continue their work in helping the young people of South Logan County, ten tournament chess sets have been purchased, and Lion’s Club member, Chester Gray, will instruct and mentor the participants.

The program is held on Mondays at the Magazine site, Wednesdays at the Teen Center, and Fridays at the Main Club in Booneville.

“We truly appreciate the partnership that we have developed with the Lion’s Club,” club Executive Director Rick Scott said. “They are assisting us with our after-school snack program, and now will assist us in providing this great learning opportunity to our young people.”

“We wanted to expand our impact in the communities we serve and our members believed this to be an excellent opportunity to be involved in the work of the Boys & Girls Club,” Lion’s Club President, Russell Bryan noted.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of South Logan County, visit their website at www.bgcslc.org, or to learn more about the Booneville Lion’s Club, visit https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/boonevillear/.