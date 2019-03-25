Rose Coleman for The Sun Times

Monday

Mar 25, 2019 at 8:05 AM


Bert is our Pet of the Week.  He is a Shepherd/Lab mix and weighs about 50 pounds.  Bert is a little shy at first but warms up quickly.  He is friendly and active.  He gets along with other dogs and kids and would make a great family companion.  Bert has been at the Shelter most of his young life and really needs and deserves a loving home of his own.  Come to the Shelter and spend some time with him and maybe take him home!

Wish List:

Dry Dog Food

Cat Litter non-scoopable

Laundry Soap

Bleach

Paper Towels