Bert is our Pet of the Week. He is a Shepherd/Lab mix and weighs about 50 pounds. Bert is a little shy at first but warms up quickly. He is friendly and active. He gets along with other dogs and kids and would make a great family companion. Bert has been at the Shelter most of his young life and really needs and deserves a loving home of his own. Come to the Shelter and spend some time with him and maybe take him home!

Wish List:

Dry Dog Food

Cat Litter non-scoopable

Laundry Soap

Bleach

Paper Towels