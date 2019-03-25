Bert is our Pet of the Week. He is a Shepherd/Lab mix and weighs about 50 pounds. Bert is a little shy at first but warms up quickly. He is friendly and active. He gets along with other dogs and kids and would make a great family companion. Bert has been at the Shelter most of his young life and really needs and deserves a loving home of his own. Come to the Shelter and spend some time with him and maybe take him home!
Wish List:
Dry Dog Food
Cat Litter non-scoopable
Laundry Soap
Bleach
Paper Towels