Ashdon Lee Walters and Cody Mikel Walters of Rose Bud, would like to announce the birth of their son, Jasper Hayes Walters. Jasper weighed 7 lbs 3 oz and was 21 inches long. He was born at 6:17 p.m. on March 7th, 2019, at Unity Health in Searcy, Arkansas and was delivered by Dr. Kyle Citty.

Maternal Grandparents are Carman and Chris Robinson of Rose Bud and Paternal Grandparents are Sheri and Allen Walters of Rose Bud. Great Grandparents are Gail McCord of Wilburn and Janet and Jerry Walters of Kansas City, Kansas. Jasper was welcomed home by big brother Greyson, 7.