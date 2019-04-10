Charleston School District
April 10
Beefy cheese nachos, pinto beans, salsa, fruit, and milk
April 11
Hamburger, baked beans, potato chips, fruit, and milk
April 12
Chicken spaghetti, green beans, roll, fruit, and milk
April 15
Hot dog, French fries, cookie, fruit, and milk
April 16
Chicken strips, potatoes, green beans, roll, fruit, and milk
County Line School District
April 10
Crispitos, Cheese Stick, Tossed Salad, Pinto Beans, Fresh Fruit, Applesauce, Milk
April 11
Chicken Spaghetti, Tossed Salad, Green Beans, Fresh Fruit, WW. Roll, Milk
April 12
Fish Sticks, Tator Tots, Coleslaw, Fresh Fruit, Hushpuppies, Milk
April 15
Steak Fingers, Macaroni/ Cheese, Tossed Salad, Sweet Peas, Fresh Fruit, WW Roll, Milk
April 16
Stromboli/Marinara, Tossed Salad, Steamed Broccoli, Fresh Fruit, Baked Chips, Milk