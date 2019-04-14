Not every relationship is meant to last. That may come as a surprise from a marriage & family therapist, but it’s true. Some relationships stay together, forever. Long past their “expiration date”, if you will. Why do we assume that a relationship breaking up should mean yelling, throwing things, anger, a sense of loss? If you are considering ending a relationship, it may still be possible to close the door with dignity and kindness, rather than slamming it so hard the entire roof caves in – on one or both of your heads.

I have helped people say “the good goodbye”. That can mean mindfully remembering the special memories of a loved one who has passed away, or going through a divorce and both of you determining that it will be done with as much peace as possible, especially for the sake of the children. For some, the pain is too raw, or the anger. But even with anger, there may still be a vestige of good. I talked to someone who told me the story of their painful divorce, and the years she felt she wasted – except for the cherished child they had together. That’s a vestige of good. Both of you focusing on that, can sometimes quell some of the anger and hurt, get you focused on mutual goals you want to work towards together for the children’s sake, even though you are no longer a romantic couple. Some have described giving each other a “vow” upon the breakup - - one that says I will speak to you respectfully, I will not try to sabotage you starting your life over again, I will not try to replace you in our children’s lives with someone else, I will not speak badly about you to others, I will always wish the best for you, and I appreciate the parent you are to our children. The options are endless; whatever works for both parties. These “ceremonies” can be as small as sitting in a therapist’s office and speaking quietly together, or an event with close family and friends witnessing a new turning point. It’s never too late to ask forgiveness, start a new path. It’s never too late to say that you wish someone well.

A good goodbye can mean beginning to journal, write songs or poetry, paint or draw, memories and thoughts of the good parts of a relationship that is no more. One woman said, “My husband died 3 months ago and I’ve had to spend everyday sorting out his family’s legal matters and taking their endless phone calls and arguing with them in the hospital before he died, that I didn’t really get to say my own goodbye to him.” She now practices her own “good goodbye”, by scrapbooking a memory book of their marriage, practicing gratitude for the good times, and goes to therapy to discuss the misplaced guilt she felt for not being able to do more for him before his death in the hospital. She is taking her life back, a day at a time. She is also now taking the time to properly grieve the loss she didn’t get to at the time. This is a good goodbye, too.

If you would like to consider doing a good goodbye, call or email me at Sincera Wellness, LLC. This gives you the wonderful opportunity to express the good things, with intention and focus, thereby taking back some of the good of a relationship that may be no more, but there may still be something, a vestige, to celebrate. What did you learn from that relationship? What strengths did you build from it? If someone ended the relationship with you, what did it teach you that can help you in the next relationship that is healthier and better for you? What changed you for the better from that relationship? I divorced from my high school sweetheart many years ago. We had a toddler daughter at the time. It took us a long time before we could even be in the same room together and talk civilly to each other. We can now, years later, share a family Christmas event at my daughter’s house and everyone laughs and has a good time. But that took intentionality, not a little forgiveness, and putting our daughter first. It also took, in a sense, a good goodbye to what was not going to happen ever again, and to wish each other well. It can be incredible the level of peace and confidence and centeredness this “ritual” can bring when you do it by your own choice. You do get to choose how you act and react to a relationship ending.

Take the time you need, and consider a good goodbye – for your own sake, if nothing else.