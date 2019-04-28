We left Tuesday of last week to go camping at Mountain View intending to stay until Sunday. The festival was great, even with the rain. We listened to some wonderful old time gospel singing and picking. I made a couple of new friends. Don likes to sit and listen. I like to listen, but walk around and talk to people. Thus, tied in the middle and loose at both ends. But, that was another story. Of course visited the flea markets, where we found some wonderful treasures and bargains. (Whether we needed it or not!) One man’s junk is another man’s treasure is a very true saying for us. While wondering around Saturday evening, I began to think about home, my other three dogs, and donkey at home. I missed them and just plain ole missed home. When we were leaving for the evening, I asked Don if we could go home. It was 8:45 PM. He did not hesitate. (Think he was just waiting for me to make the decision.) We packed up and came on home early.

As I was driving home, I began to think about really going home to Heaven. Jesus knows when were are going home to Heaven. Does he get homesick for us to come home, even before it is our time? Do we, here on earth, look forward to going home? Can you imagine looking at Jesus’ face and visiting with Him to praise Him? Oh, to talk to Moses, Abraham, Paul in addition to our loved ones! The streets of gold! I don’t care if I have a mansion, just let me camp under a big oak tree. Just to be there in the presence of all the majesty! How exciting Heaven will be!

Then, I began to think about the unsaved. The only way to go to Heaven is to accept Jesus Christ as your Savior. People say that they know who Jesus is. Yes, even the devil knows who Jesus is. He certainly has not accepted Jesus as his Savior. It is one thing to give lip service to knowing Jesus. But, do you REALLY know my Savior? A Savior that saved my lost and doomed to hell soul. I praise Him for loving me enough to want me to be with Him in Heaven. Do I still have struggles and sins? Of course, there was only one perfect man on this earth. I belong to a loving Savior that forgives me when I pray and sincerely ask forgiveness. Do you know my Jesus? Do you know where your eternity lies? There are only two choices, Heaven or hell. Jesus will only knock at the door of your heart for so long, then He moves on. Do you want to be the one that doesn’t answer the door and Jesus goes next door? Jesus is the only way to Heaven. Hell is not a party as some like to tease. Hell is torment for eternity. Are you going to meet me in Heaven? Or is your eternity hell? You still have time to accept Jesus today before it is too late. God bless Amen

John 5:24 - Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that heareth my word, and believeth on him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation; but is passed from death unto life.

Revelation 20:10 - And the devil that deceived them was cast into the lake of fire and brimstone, where the beast and the false prophet [are], and shall be tormented day and night for ever and ever.

Revelation 20:14 - And death and hell were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death.

Revelation 14:11 - And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night, who worship the beast and his image, and whosoever receiveth the mark of his name.