This is Sam our Pet of the Week! Sam is not a happy dog! He was adopted and brought back to the Shelter through no fault of his own! Sam is a boxer mix, we think, he is about 6 years old. He gets along well with other dogs and kids. Sam is an active dog and needs a fenced yard or an adopter to take him for walks! Can you give Sam the forever home he wants so badly? Come to the Shelter and meet him! You can take him home for a trial visit if you would like. He is waiting for you!

Don't forget our Rabies and Shot Clinic on Saturday the 27th from 8a.m. until 11a.m. at the Sugarloaf Baptist Church. Hope to see you there!