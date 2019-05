Breanna is our Pet of the Week! She is a beautiful Mountain Cur! Breanna is about 1 1/2 years old and weighs about 45 pounds. She gets along with other dogs and kids and would do well with an active family! She is a lively, friendly dog that loves to be with people. Come to the Shelter and visit with her, she would love to spend some time with you!

Wish List:

Dry Dog Food

Puppy Chow

Kitten Chow

Cat Litter non-scoopable

Bleach