One of our sweet communities has had a tragedy happen. How sad this is for all concerned. Whatever the cause of the tragedy should not be the focus. The focus should be on the family, friends, teachers, and entire community on the loss of one of theirs. It is not ours to judge. God is the judge, not us. There has been a lot of judging and pointing fingers. This is not the time for this. This is the time to reach out and support the community. The tragedy cannot be changed. What can be changed is our hearts toward supporting this family and community. These parents are laying to rest their child, which I cannot imagine the pain. Remember Jesus was a comforter, not a judge. He reached out to all, even when he was on the cross. He asked God to forgive us cause we didn’t know what we were doing. He had the power to come off the cross. Yet, he stayed there, in excruciating pain, to save a sinner like me. Pointing the finger and judging is not letting Christ show through you. Reach out and support this family and community. This is what they need right now: love, compassion, empathy, support, but most of all Jesus shining through you. This family may be doubting Jesus right now and His plan for their life. A life that will go on without their son. Show the love of Jesus to them.

In our Christian walk, actions speak louder than words. Are you allowing your Christian spirit to shine? Or are you allowing the devil to get the best of you? You see, we have a choice in our life as to how we lead it. Do we shine for Jesus? Jesus always had love, no matter what was done to Him. The cross is a perfect example. He died for us and our sins. He carried the weight of the sins of the world on His shoulders, even before I was born. Don’t turn your back on this community in it’s time of need. Reach out and love this family and community. Pointing fingers is certainly not the need. The need is love. Jesus is love. Show some Jesus in you. Jesus never denied nor betrayed His father by passing blame on the cross. Just as it is not ours to place blame in this situation. It is our place to love this family as they are hurting in their loss. God bless Amen

Ephesians 4:32 - And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ's sake hath forgiven you.

Galatians 6:2 - Bear ye one another's burdens, and so fulfil the law of Christ.

Luke 23:34 - Then said Jesus, Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do. And they parted his raiment, and cast lots.

Matthew 7:1-2 - Judge not, that ye be not judged.

Romans 5:8 - But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.