Hello and welcome aboard!! This column is dedicated to travelers and dreamers in search of adventure. Today’s unforgettable vacation involves romantic getaways, weddings, honeymoons, or possibly renewing those precious wedding vows.

Events such as barefoot weddings on the beach are extremely popular and so easy to plan. Acquiring a little assistance from experienced wedding coordinators, as well as travel advisors will ensure a stress-free occasion. Many hotels, cruise lines and all-inclusive resorts offer daytime or sunset ceremonies. You’ll obviously save time, stress and money through the services of experts. Whether just the two of you, or an entire group, your honeymoon or that much needed getaway should be relaxing and worry-free.

Wedding previews are provided at many destinations and allow advanced stays of up to three-nights for meeting the wedding and photography teams, tasting various cakes and wines, and experiencing the overall atmosphere of the resort or location. Discussing your budget with the professionals will help to prioritize those important decisions.

Good communication and constant support with an established travel agent will prevent any complications regarding your trip. Their expertise is incredibly valuable, and your results will be a seamless travel experience regarding air lines, cruise lines, hotels and tours. A knowledgeable travel advisor will have access to current promotions and can bring added value to your vacation. Personal service is their greatest asset and is a specialty that keeps their customers coming back. We all know those toll-free numbers aren’t nearly as accommodating.

Details are key and you don’t want anything overlooked that will spoil that special vacation, reunion or honeymoon. With a record number of travelers taking to the skies, rivers and seas, it’s becoming more complicated than ever. There is so much to take into consideration these days, from choices in destinations, to time frames for travel, and even your preference in lodging. Our travel tip 101 would be to seek out expert advise from skilled professionals so as not to be disappointed. They will always have your back and can help troubleshoot any difficulties that may arise. And remember, they work for you, so you’ll never have the fear and uncertainty of trying to “go it alone”. It’s truly a no-brainer!!

