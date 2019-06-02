The Arkansas Knights of Columbus, including Ron Wildman and Jake Jacobson of Heber Springs, provided the Color Guard for the 51st annual Arkansas Special Olympics May 23 at Harding University.

Nine KC Knights led the opening ceremony at First Security Stadium. The initial threesome leading the Color Guard were Searcy KC Faithful Navigator Jim Palmer of Searcy carrying the American Flag along with Lloyd Cambre of Benton, the KC State Treasurer, and Jacobson.

Following the KC corps were several Special Olympics State Districts.

Harding University has been involved in the Arkansas Special Olympics for 26 years.