Meet LOUIS our Pet of the Week. He's a young, friendly, neutered dog ready to be adopted. Louis weighs 50/55 pounds and is a multi-mixed breed. He's super friendly with people, children and most dogs. He can be defensive with dogs larger than him but settles quickly. He doesn't pay much attention to our office cats. He's being kept in the office area and so far no accidents so would be easy to house train. Our Shelter Manager said he's a great dog that needs a home. His adoption fee is $90 which includes shots, microchip, and neuter. Come visit Louis and take him for a walk. You will fall in love with this beautiful furbaby.

Wish list: Purina dog & puppy food, bleach, paper towels, hand sanitizer, volunteers, foster homes.