Faith Lutheran Church, of Booneville, is one of almost 9,100 congregations of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America participating in “God’s work. Our hands.” on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Across the country, thousands of ELCA members will be engaging in service work to make a positive change in their communities, build and deepen relationships, and share God’s love.

Members of Faith Lutheran Church are hosting a massive nonperishable food drive during their Sunday service to benefit the Booneville Ministerial Alliance’s Family Resource Center’s food pantry. Service will including Holy Communion, where all are welcome to receive Holy Communion or receive a blessing, if one prefers.

Following the 11 a.m. service Sunday there will be a free potluck meal at noon to celebrate the end of summer with pulled pork sandwiches and all the fixings. Members and visitors are asked to bring nonperishable food items to be given to the Family Resource Center to be handed out to the area’s hungry.

For more than 30 years, the ELCA has been a church deeply rooted in faith and in sharing its passion for making positive changes in the world. Faith Lutheran Church joins with other ELCA congregations across the country to boldly participate in God’s work in the world — restoring and reconciling communities, and pursuing peace and justice.

More information about the ELCA is available at www.ELCA.org.