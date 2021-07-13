The reactions of citizens as well as leaders came pouring in after Cleburne County Judge Jerry Holmes announced his retirement at Thursday night's Quorum Court meeting and his subsequent announcement on social media.
Well wishes came from local leaders, state political figures as well as close friends.
The following is a sample of those reactions:
God bless you, Judge Jerry Holmes! You have been an incredible servant leader for the good folks in Cleburne County and I have enjoyed working with you on many occasions,” — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge wrote.
“It's truly been an honor to work with you. Definitely some big shoes to fill!” — Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown
“You have been such an incredible friend and I have loved working with you! I’m going to miss that, but I’m so happy for you and your family!” —State Sen. Missy Irvin
“I don’t think most people realize that being in public office is a 24/7 job. I am sure you have made the right decision for yourself and I commend you for that. Thank you for all your service. Take care of yourself and your family, enjoy life, spend it with your family. Thank you again. — Circuit Judge Don McSpadden
“Judge Jerry Holmes is one of the good guys. I appreciated having someone I respect so much right next door. Happy retirement, Judge. Cleburne County is a better place because of you.” — Dale James, Van Buren County Judge
“God bless you Jerry. You’ve served with integrity. It’s been an honor to know you and work with you over the past few years. I wish you all the best. God bless!” — State Sen. Jason Rapert
“I thank you so very much for the years of service you have given. Those will be some big boots to fill for whomever comes after you. Congratulations on your retirement from this role and best wishes for the future. Thank you for being such a blessing to my family and me.” — Judy Land, Cleburne County Assessor
“Although it will be a significant loss for Cleburne County, it is a huge gain for your precious family. Godspeed to you, Judge!“— Courtney Rae Hudson, Associate Justice, Arkansas Supreme Court
