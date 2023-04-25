Patients spent approximately $25 million ($24,992,903) in March to purchase 4,972 pounds of medical marijuana. Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood) sold the largest amount at 520 pounds. Suite 443 (Hot Springs) followed with 504 pounds.
Sales for the first three months of 2023 total 13,804 pounds, an increase of 2,249 pounds over the same period in 2022.
The Arkansas Department of Health reports 93,977 active patient cards.
“With $25 million in purchases, March was the largest month for sales since the industry launched in mid-2019,” Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, said. “State tax collection on medical marijuana totaled $2.48 million in March, bringing the overall total to $97.2 million.”
Total medical marijuana sales for March 2023:
Suite 443 (Hot Springs, opened May 10, 2019) sold 504.32 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs, opened May 12, 2019) sold 208.59 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton, opened June 20, 2019) sold 56.57 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
Greenlight Dispensary (Helena, opened June 27, 2019) sold 32.06 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
Native Green Hensley (Hensley, opened July 2, 2019) sold 42.87 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View, opened July 11, 2019) sold 109.96 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
The Releaf Center (Bentonville, opened August 7, 2019) sold 260.04 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
The Source (Bentonville, opened August 15, 2019) sold 153.54 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
Acanza (Fayetteville, opened September 14, 2019) sold 144.55 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
Harvest (Conway, opened October 11, 2019) sold 213.86 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville, opened November 20, 2019) sold 247.18 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland, opened December 9, 2019) sold 116.19 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
420 Dispensary (Russellville, opened December 17, 2019) sold 59.16 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
The Greenery (Fort Smith, opened December 18, 2019) sold 114.26 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
Good Day Farm Texarkana (formerly Red River Remedy, opened January 10, 2020) sold 77.01 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
SuperFarm (Texarkana, formerly Bloom Medicinals, opened January 15, 2020) sold 46.48 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home, opened February 3, 2020) sold 174.42 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
Berner’s by Good Day Farm (Little Rock, opened February 14, 2020) sold 163.13 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
Greenlight Little Rock (formerly Curaleaf, opened February 26, 2020) sold 79.94 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
Custom Cannabis (Alexander, opened March 5, 2020) sold 119.36 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood, opened March 17, 2020) sold 520.01 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
Body and Mind Dispensary (West Memphis, opened April 27, 2020) sold 130.76 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
Delta Cannabis (West Memphis, opened July 1, 2020) sold 147.54 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
Good Day Monticello (Monticello, opened July 4, 2020) sold 56.04 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
Enlightened Cannabis for People (Arkadelphia, opened July 16, 2020) sold 25.29 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
Enlightened Cannabis for People (Heber Springs, opened July 17, 2020) sold 77.69 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
Enlightened Cannabis for People (Morrilton, opened August 3, 2020) sold 67.51 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
Enlightened Cannabis for People (Clarksville, opened August 7, 2020) 51.74 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
Greenlight West Memphis (West Memphis, opened August 26, 2020) sold 41.80 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
High Bank Cannabis (Pine Bluff, opened October 9, 2021) sold 206.12 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
Zen Leaf (El Dorado, opened October 22, 2020) sold 75.46 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
Spring River Dispensary (Hardy, opened January 7, 2021) sold 113.68 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
Native Green Little Rock (Little Rock, opened May, 6, 2021) sold 61.49 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
Hash Co. (Pine Bluff, opened June 18, 2021) sold 11.37 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
Osage Creek Dispensary (Eureka Springs, opened June 18, 2021) sold 44.23 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
The Treatment Cannabis Dispensary (Pine Bluff, opened July 1, 2021) sold 41.74 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
CROP (Jonesboro, opened September 21, 2021) sold 280.34 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
Good Day Farm Van Buren (opened March 7, 2022) sold 95.95 pounds of medical marijuana in March.
Combined, this is 4,972 pounds sold in March.
