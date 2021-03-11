As announced by Governor Hutchinson, the State of Arkansas through the Arkansas Department of Agriculture is donating 10,000 oak tree seedlings to families to honor those lost due to COVID-19.
“Our deepest sympathy is extended to the Arkansas families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19,” said Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward. “We are deeply honored to provide a remembrance to these families on behalf of the State of Arkansas.”
The seedlings will be available at the following locations through March 24:
Pulaski County:
Baucum Nursery 1402 Hwy 391 N.
North Little Rock, AR
501-515-0503
Drew County:
1327 Scogin Drive
Monticello, AR
870-367-6767
St. Francis County:
1690 Linden Road
Forrest City, AR
870-633-6693
Howard County:
106 North Main Street
Dierks, AR
870-828-0859
Union County:
2159 Champagnolle Road
El Dorado, AR
870-863-7051
Lafayette County:
1171 Lafayette 31
Stamps, AR
870-953-1578
Hot Spring County:
207 Airport Road
Malvern, AR
501-332-2081
Johnson County:
#1 Smokey Lane
Clarksville, AR
479-754-2701
Washington County:
2780 N. Garland
Fayetteville, AR.
479-632-0209
Faulkner County:
20 Industrial Blvd.
Greenbrier, AR
501-207-1458
Sharp County:
#40 Arnhart Street
Ash Flat, AR
870-994-2187
Craighead County:
2301 Fox Meadow Lane
Jonesboro, AR
870-932-2251
Families are asked to call to arrange a time to pick up the seedlings. Forestry Division office locations will be taking calls and assisting individuals with seedling pick up from 9 a.m until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information on the Memorial Seedlings donation is available at https://www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-resource-information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.