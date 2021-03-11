Memorial seedling available

Arkansas Department of Agriculture is donating 10,000 oak tree seedlings to families to honor those lost due to COVID-19.

 Arkansas Department of Agriculture

As announced by Governor Hutchinson, the State of Arkansas through the Arkansas Department of Agriculture is donating 10,000 oak tree seedlings to families to honor those lost due to COVID-19.

“Our deepest sympathy is extended to the Arkansas families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19,” said Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward. “We are deeply honored to provide a remembrance to these families on behalf of the State of Arkansas.”

The seedlings will be available at the following locations through March 24:

Pulaski County:

Baucum Nursery 1402 Hwy 391 N.

North Little Rock, AR

501-515-0503

Drew County:

1327 Scogin Drive

Monticello, AR

870-367-6767

St. Francis County: 

1690 Linden Road

Forrest City, AR

870-633-6693

Howard County: 

106 North Main Street

Dierks, AR

870-828-0859

Union County:

2159 Champagnolle Road

El Dorado, AR

870-863-7051

Lafayette County:

1171 Lafayette 31

Stamps, AR

870-953-1578

Hot Spring County: 

207 Airport Road

Malvern, AR

501-332-2081

Johnson County: 

#1 Smokey Lane

Clarksville, AR

479-754-2701

Washington County:

2780 N. Garland

Fayetteville, AR.

479-632-0209

Faulkner County:

20 Industrial Blvd.

Greenbrier, AR

501-207-1458

Sharp County:

#40 Arnhart Street

Ash Flat, AR

870-994-2187

Craighead County:

2301 Fox Meadow Lane

Jonesboro, AR

870-932-2251

Families are asked to call to arrange a time to pick up the seedlings. Forestry Division office locations will be taking calls and assisting individuals with seedling pick up from 9 a.m until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information on the Memorial Seedlings donation is available at https://www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-resource-information.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.