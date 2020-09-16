Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Two Convicted Felons Who Possessed Firearms Each Sentenced to 180 Months in Federal Prison
- Spann to lead Arkansas Beef Council
- Corps reminds lakeside residents, lake users of regulations at Greers Ferry Lake
- CAPCA LiHEAP Program Closing Notice
- Ambulances and tax policy before Quorum Court
- Mailbag: Opposing Sept. 2 editoria
- Clarksville Man Sentenced to More Than 21 Years in Federal Prison for Meth Conspiracy
- Duncan appointed as Fairfield Bay mayor
- Randy Allen Hensley
- Trial date set in theft, drug premises raid
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Heber Springs, AR
Right Now
70°
Sunny
- Humidity: 68%
- Feels Like: 70°
- Heat Index: 70°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 70°
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:53:35 AM
- Sunset: 07:09:45 PM
- Dew Point: 59°
- Visibility: 8 mi
Today
Sunny. High near 80F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High near 75F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.