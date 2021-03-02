Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Man threatens to kill parents
- Voters to decide
- Adoptable Pet of the Week
- Resident facing drug charges
- New resistance emerges in pigweed as options dwindle
- Civil discourse abundant at city council and town hall
- Adoptable Pet of the Week
- Mack's Fish House gets greenlight to apply for permit
- CAPCA opens Winter Utility Assistance Program
- Is bond issue about burden or pride?
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Heber Springs, AR
Right Now
66°
Sunny
- Humidity: 28%
- Feels Like: 66°
- Heat Index: 66°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 66°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:34:34 AM
- Sunset: 06:05:27 PM
- Dew Point: 32°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 68F. Winds light and variable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.