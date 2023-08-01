136th Old Soldiers Reunion and Parade set for Aug. 3-5

136th Old Soldiers Reunion, Parade
The American Legion Saxton Willis Post 64 is sponsoring the 136th Annual Old Soldiers Reunion and Parade slated for Aug. 3-5. This year’s theme will be “Freedom’s Not Free.” Floats for the parade may begin lining up at 5 p.m. in the Harp’s parking lot. Parade commences at 6 p.m. Cash prizes for best floats are $350 for first place, $250 for second place, and $150 for third place. Spring Park will have vendors, kiddie rides, and live music. Friday night there will be a karaoke contest beginning at 7 p.m. Entry fee is $10. For more information contact Ron Fenner (501) 262-9979.
