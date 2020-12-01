FRANKLIN — Two people who were killed in a plane crash near Franklin have been identified according to Izard County Sheriff Jack Yancey.
Yancey said the two were Dave Rottman, 70, of Lonoke and Lucas Parker, 44 of Conway.
Yancey said it is believed that the crash happened Monday afternoon during flight training. Rottman is the owner of Arkansas Pilot Development in Lonoke.
Yancey said his office got a call around 12:30 p.m. Monday from a woman who reported a plane flying low over her house and then hearing an abrupt crash. The location of the crash site was near Highway 56.
Yancey said his deputies are with Federal Aviation Association officials at the crash site.
The Associated Press reported early Tuesday morning that two were killed when a small airplane crashed in rural northeast Arkansas, officials said.
Residents called 911 to report a small airplane flying low Monday afternoon in the town of Franklin, about 100 miles northeast of Little Rock, and emergency crews discovered two bodies in the wreckage, said Gary Dickerson, Izard County’s emergency management director.
The National Transportation Safety Board said the plane was a Piper PA38, a two-seat aircraft.
Jonesboro TV station KAIT reported that the plane, which was registered to Arkansas Pilot Development, was traveling between two small airports in northern Arkansas.
The cause of the crash was not yet known.
In a social media post, the Izard County Sheriff gave thanks to those who assisted in the search on Monday.
"The Izard County Sheriff’s Office would like to express their appreciation to the many people who assisted in the search yesterday for the downed aircraft near Franklin," the post stated. "We are especially grateful for the efforts of the Horseshoe Bend Volunteer Fire Department for providing manpower and equipment, additionally our sincere thanks to John Catlett, Director of Aviation at Ozarka College for flying the area and providing invaluable assistance in locating the aircraft, without his help, the search could have taken many more hours. This is another example of what a wonderful resource Ozarka College is for our county and surrounding area."
