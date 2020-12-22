Lyon College recently announced its fall 2020 Dean’s List. To be named to the list, a student must earn a 3.75 or higher GPA and take a minimum of 12 credit hours that semester.
The following students from Cleburne County qualified for the Dean’s List:
Drasco
Kaleah Davis
Heber Springs
Nick Chaney
Tumbling Shoals
Gentry Hamilton
