Members of the Concord FCCLA recently collected several boxes of items to donate to The Call organization. FCCLA has chosen The Call as one of its service projects this year. Members are encouraged to become involved in activities that support the organization. The students at Concord High School set up donation boxes where personal care items, food and clothing could be donated. Members are pictured here with some of items they collected. Their teacher is Dr. Kimberley Sartain.

The Call serves Cleburne County foster families and children. In 2010, The CALL became a statewide organization and is now active in 44 counties around Arkansas. The goal is to eventually be active in all 75 counties in the state, so that whenever and wherever a child comes into foster care, that child will not have to be sent off to another county, but will find a welcoming foster home in their own community.

Families recruited by The CALL make up over half of all foster families in the state. Since 2007, these families have cared for over 10,000 children, and created forever families for over 800 children. The CALL provides its services to families and churches at no cost, because cost should never be a barrier to foster care or adoption.